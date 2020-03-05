Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Shares Sold by C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 100,294 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $1,104,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 115,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,618,000 after buying an additional 9,611 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 91,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,049,000 after buying an additional 11,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 170.0% during the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after buying an additional 9,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

In related news, insider Delano Jose Guillermo Zozaya sold 13,700 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total transaction of $2,250,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,605,247.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lora S. Cheatum sold 5,500 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total value of $832,535.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,660,176.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,317,493 over the last ninety days. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on KSU shares. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Kansas City Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective (up from $184.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Kansas City Southern from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.71.

NYSE:KSU traded down $3.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $154.76. 28,762 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,099,422. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $167.19 and a 200 day moving average of $148.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Kansas City Southern has a 1-year low of $109.37 and a 1-year high of $178.59.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.01). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $729.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. Kansas City Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.19%.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.