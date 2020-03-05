Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) Shares Bought by C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 80.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,790 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Discovery Inc Series C were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,788,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,463,000 after acquiring an additional 34,993 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Discovery Inc Series C by 128.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 409,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,421,000 after acquiring an additional 230,750 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Discovery Inc Series C by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,321,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,507,000 after acquiring an additional 795,361 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C during the third quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 10.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 956,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,554,000 after purchasing an additional 88,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DISCK. BidaskClub cut shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of DISCK traded down $0.99 on Thursday, reaching $24.12. The stock had a trading volume of 325,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,870,734. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.14 and a 200 day moving average of $27.70. Discovery Inc Series C has a twelve month low of $23.00 and a twelve month high of $31.20.

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter. Discovery Inc Series C had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 24.05%.

Discovery Inc Series C Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

