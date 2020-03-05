C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Sells 140 Shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. reduced its stake in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,645 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,485 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,242 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 3rd quarter worth about $468,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in Best Buy by 7.1% during the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 19,274 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BBY. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Nomura increased their price target on Best Buy from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.65.

Shares of BBY traded down $2.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $78.01. 125,079 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,421,158. Best Buy Co Inc has a one year low of $61.58 and a one year high of $91.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.17 and a 200 day moving average of $77.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.14.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology retailer reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 49.17%. Best Buy’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co Inc will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 18th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.95%.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

