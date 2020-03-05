C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Buys 1,165 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Posted by on Mar 5th, 2020

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 1,031.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in MarketAxess by 1,435.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 97,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,925,000 after acquiring an additional 91,055 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 4th quarter valued at $27,817,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 128.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,417,000 after purchasing an additional 71,732 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,666,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $545,721,000 after purchasing an additional 61,609 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 4th quarter valued at $20,050,000. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MKTX traded up $6.05 on Thursday, reaching $379.61. The company had a trading volume of 8,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,334. The company has a quick ratio of 6.83, a current ratio of 6.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 70.00 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $350.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $363.43. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $222.31 and a 12 month high of $421.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.02. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 40.07%. The firm had revenue of $129.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

MKTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on MarketAxess in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on MarketAxess from $378.00 to $388.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $343.00 target price on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $325.33.

In related news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.42, for a total transaction of $1,027,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,014,198.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX)

