C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Acquires 5,215 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 173.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,220 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,215 shares during the quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 286.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,501,763 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $80,059,000 after buying an additional 1,113,453 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,250,494 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $127,355,000 after acquiring an additional 796,600 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 99.3% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,028,401 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $58,197,000 after acquiring an additional 512,394 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,735,875 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $859,985,000 after acquiring an additional 458,934 shares during the period. Finally, Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter valued at $13,582,000. 94.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on XRAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.52.

Shares of XRAY stock traded down $2.64 on Thursday, hitting $45.20. 941,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,628,730. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.39. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a 12 month low of $46.75 and a 12 month high of $60.87. The stock has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.54 and a 200 day moving average of $55.23.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 6.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.33%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

