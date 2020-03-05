Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 35.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,250 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Argent Trust Co acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 33,654 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,797,000 after purchasing an additional 6,463 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,579,000. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 9,925 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 839.3% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,032 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,576,000 after acquiring an additional 106,360 shares during the period. 79.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Stuart Haselden sold 27,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.78, for a total value of $6,390,043.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,549,196.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 37,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total value of $7,899,239.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at $821,708.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,643 shares of company stock worth $23,203,176. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LULU. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, December 13th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $296.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.20.

LULU traded down $8.99 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $222.63. 41,649 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,545,258. The company has a market cap of $30.18 billion, a PE ratio of 51.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a one year low of $141.01 and a one year high of $266.20.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 39.71%. The business had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

