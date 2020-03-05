NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. decreased its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 41.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,260 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,579 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 21,911.1% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 641,184 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 638,271 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 1,438.4% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 611,145 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $143,801,000 after acquiring an additional 571,420 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,989,675 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,880,071,000 after acquiring an additional 342,849 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 594,441 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $139,616,000 after acquiring an additional 279,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 1,190.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 279,013 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $48,568,000 after acquiring an additional 257,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In other news, Director Persis Drell sold 160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.73, for a total value of $50,516.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,638,622.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.85, for a total transaction of $217,493.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,059.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,123 shares of company stock valued at $9,831,530 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVDA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Bank of America upped their target price on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $311.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.16.

Shares of NVDA traded down $9.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $274.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,516,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,086,757. The company has a current ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $262.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.70. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $132.60 and a 1-year high of $316.32.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 25.60%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.94%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Recommended Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.