C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Sells 1,620 Shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 27.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Advisors increased its stake in American Water Works by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 38,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,825,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 932,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,599,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

In other American Water Works news, EVP Michael A. Sgro sold 9,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.69, for a total value of $1,308,330.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,166.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 5,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.70, for a total value of $644,629.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,345,574.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,750 shares of company stock worth $2,806,948. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AWK traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $139.65. 18,637 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,237,568. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.39 billion, a PE ratio of 40.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $134.03 and its 200 day moving average is $125.17. American Water Works Company Inc has a 52 week low of $100.84 and a 52 week high of $141.37.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The business had revenue of $902.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.56 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AWK shares. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on American Water Works from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of American Water Works from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.57.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

