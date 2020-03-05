Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Purchased by C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 7,842.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Charter Communications by 9.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 2,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.77, for a total transaction of $1,629,134.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 18,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,995,580.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lance Conn sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,776,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,968 shares of company stock valued at $19,432,487. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price objective on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $470.00 price objective on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $524.95.

Charter Communications stock traded down $13.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $509.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,442,465. The firm has a market cap of $103.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.90, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $517.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $465.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Charter Communications Inc has a twelve month low of $335.53 and a twelve month high of $546.54.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.78. Charter Communications had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Charter Communications Inc will post 14.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

