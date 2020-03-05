C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Takes $563,000 Position in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 303.3% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in S&P Global by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the third quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

NYSE SPGI traded down $15.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $280.77. 57,366 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,642,655. The stock has a market cap of $68.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.02. S&P Global Inc has a one year low of $194.95 and a one year high of $312.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $294.05 and a 200-day moving average of $269.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.12. S&P Global had a return on equity of 496.20% and a net margin of 31.69%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.12%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SPGI shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded S&P Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $266.00 to $326.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on S&P Global from $299.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $298.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $285.82.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Featured Article: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.