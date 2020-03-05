C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Purchases 2,260 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 54.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 233.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000.

NYSEARCA BIV traded up $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $92.00. 9,344 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,525,672. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $81.97 and a 12 month high of $92.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.10 and a 200-day moving average of $88.08.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.2071 per share. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

