D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) Shares Purchased by C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 1,683.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 9,267.5% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 777,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,013,000 after acquiring an additional 769,200 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 1,496.8% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 361,958 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,078,000 after buying an additional 339,290 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth about $15,529,000. Hexavest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 894,361 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,178,000 after buying an additional 266,885 shares during the period. Finally, British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton during the third quarter worth about $13,780,000. 84.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total value of $247,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,423 shares in the company, valued at $273,474.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of D. R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $459,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,063,632.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DHI traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $57.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,389,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,092,192. The company has a current ratio of 7.13, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.95. D. R. Horton Inc has a 1-year low of $38.38 and a 1-year high of $62.54.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 9.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that D. R. Horton Inc will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. D. R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.32%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DHI. SunTrust Banks cut D. R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Buckingham Research cut D. R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of D. R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of D. R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of D. R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.81.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

