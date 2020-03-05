C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Buys 1,370 Shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 49.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Steris were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of STE. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Steris in the third quarter valued at $1,365,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steris by 228.4% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steris by 21.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,614 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steris by 3.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 25,342 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,662,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Steris in the third quarter worth approximately $235,000. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE STE traded down $4.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $159.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.76 and a beta of 0.80. Steris PLC has a 12 month low of $118.18 and a 12 month high of $168.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.53.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $774.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.45 million. Steris had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 13.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Steris PLC will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Steris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.27%.

In other Steris news, Director Richard Martin Steeves sold 4,279 shares of Steris stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total transaction of $660,121.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 3,121 shares of Steris stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.65, for a total value of $516,993.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,482 shares in the company, valued at $4,221,093.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on STE shares. Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Steris in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Steris from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Steris has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.75.

About Steris

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

