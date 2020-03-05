Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Sold by C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lessened its position in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,795 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDOS. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Leidos by 19.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,613,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $482,067,000 after acquiring an additional 932,600 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in Leidos by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,615,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $256,000,000 after purchasing an additional 30,017 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Leidos by 27.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,101,272 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $180,456,000 after purchasing an additional 457,536 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Leidos by 194.9% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,688,812 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $165,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Leidos by 127.7% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 783,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $76,695,000 after purchasing an additional 439,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.35% of the company’s stock.

LDOS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Leidos from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Leidos from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Cfra lowered shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Leidos from $97.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.08.

Shares of Leidos stock traded down $3.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $109.03. 20,317 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,199,658. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.35. Leidos Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $61.74 and a twelve month high of $125.84.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The aerospace company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.16. Leidos had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 22.51%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.31%.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

