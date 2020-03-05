Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Sold by C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. decreased its position in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 24.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,130 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 115.1% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 220.6% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,021,000 after acquiring an additional 127,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $478,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

In other news, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.16, for a total transaction of $65,498.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,879.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.99, for a total transaction of $724,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 15,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,187,899.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,071 shares of company stock valued at $4,358,125 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV traded up $2.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $146.21. 65,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,272,388. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 5.40. Veeva Systems Inc has a 52-week low of $110.23 and a 52-week high of $176.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.28. The company has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a PE ratio of 76.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.18.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 27.27%. The business had revenue of $311.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Veeva Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VEEV. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Monday, November 25th. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.85.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.