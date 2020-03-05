C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Acquires 3,700 Shares of Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) by 24.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Arconic were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Arconic by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 188,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,812,000 after acquiring an additional 120,195 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Arconic by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 484,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,785,000 after purchasing an additional 221,731 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arconic in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Arconic in the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Capital One National Association bought a new position in shares of Arconic in the 4th quarter worth $225,000. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Arconic news, EVP Katherine H. Ramundo sold 32,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total transaction of $1,000,647.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,766,499.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ARNC. Longbow Research cut Arconic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Argus raised shares of Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Arconic in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Arconic in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Arconic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arconic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.30.

ARNC traded down $2.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.10. The company had a trading volume of 133,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,803,802. The company has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.01. Arconic Inc has a one year low of $18.03 and a one year high of $34.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Arconic had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arconic Inc will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. Arconic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.79%.

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

