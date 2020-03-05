Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Shares Acquired by C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 195.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,580 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,690 shares during the quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adviser Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 52,396 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $355,000. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,269,269 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $143,999,000 after purchasing an additional 256,249 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 7,522 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,693 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded down $3.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $100.25. The stock had a trading volume of 229,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,889,845. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company has a market cap of $138.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.67. Medtronic PLC has a 12-month low of $82.77 and a 12-month high of $122.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.21 and its 200-day moving average is $111.18.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MDT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Medtronic to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.20.

In other Medtronic news, Director Richard H. Anderson acquired 5,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $111.13 per share, with a total value of $555,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Omar Ishrak purchased 8,771 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $110.87 per share, with a total value of $972,440.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

