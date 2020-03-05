C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Acquires 3,373 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 44.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,922 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHD traded down $1.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,093,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,677,254. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.16. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $49.82 and a 12 month high of $59.56.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.