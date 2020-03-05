Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock Position Lowered by C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lessened its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 23.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,862 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth approximately $520,000. Heritage Trust Co lifted its position in Facebook by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 10,554 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,355,000. Argent Trust Co lifted its position in Facebook by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 42,333 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,689,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascadia Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.18, for a total value of $297,496.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,924,011.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $2,139,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,296 shares of company stock worth $17,449,702 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on Facebook from $263.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Pivotal Research lowered Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $215.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.48.

Shares of Facebook stock traded down $6.82 during trading on Thursday, hitting $184.94. 8,497,323 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,769,853. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $546.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $210.70 and its 200-day moving average is $197.27. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.28 and a 52 week high of $224.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

