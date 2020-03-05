C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. reduced its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 28.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,085 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 4,425 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,065 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,650,000 after acquiring an additional 7,968 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 43.9% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 338,471 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $20,430,000 after acquiring an additional 103,268 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.4% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 11,526 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.4% during the third quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 148,578 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $8,968,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 53,883 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 6,024 shares during the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VZ traded down $1.18 on Thursday, hitting $56.94. 1,015,645 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,676,352. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.18 and a twelve month high of $62.22. The company has a market cap of $230.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. The company had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the cell phone carrier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VZ shares. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, January 30th. New Street Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, January 10th. HSBC cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.42.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

