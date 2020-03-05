C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Acquires 5,205 Shares of Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 157.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares during the quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Davita were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Davita by 1,228.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 173,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,987,000 after buying an additional 160,064 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Davita by 279.6% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 343,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,541,000 after purchasing an additional 252,888 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Davita during the 4th quarter valued at $477,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Davita by 106.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 676,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,726,000 after purchasing an additional 348,364 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Davita by 189.8% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 368,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,641,000 after buying an additional 241,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Davita alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DVA shares. SunTrust Banks set a $90.00 target price on Davita in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Raymond James lowered shares of Davita from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Davita in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Davita in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Davita from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Davita has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.43.

In other Davita news, Director John M. Nehra sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total value of $1,618,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director John M. Nehra sold 7,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total transaction of $621,213.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DVA traded down $0.81 on Thursday, reaching $81.89. 32,107 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,534,091. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.16. Davita Inc has a 52 week low of $43.40 and a 52 week high of $90.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.20. Davita had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Davita Inc will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Davita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Davita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.