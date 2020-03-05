Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Bought by C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,954 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 105.5% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter.

VBR stock traded down $3.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $119.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,214. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $116.37 and a 1 year high of $139.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $133.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.85.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

