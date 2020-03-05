C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lessened its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHP. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 4th quarter worth $64,767,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,972,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,310,000 after purchasing an additional 289,372 shares in the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $14,645,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $13,883,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 472.2% during the fourth quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 233,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,211,000 after purchasing an additional 192,522 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHP stock traded up $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $59.26. 10,016 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 734,317. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.02. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 1 year low of $53.83 and a 1 year high of $59.36.

