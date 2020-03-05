Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Position Lowered by C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 24.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,224 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 4,948 shares during the period. Comcast comprises about 0.6% of C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 147.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its position in Comcast by 427.9% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 681 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV lifted its position in Comcast by 103.6% in the 4th quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 733 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 755 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast stock traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,549,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,562,444. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.74. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $37.89 and a 12 month high of $47.74. The company has a market capitalization of $188.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 26.84%.

In other Comcast news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $3,410,627.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 564,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,648,396.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised Comcast from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Comcast to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.08.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

