C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. decreased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 23.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,439 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 758 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises 0.6% of C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Arrow Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 10,631 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 16,458 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,837,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 15,788 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,549,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,039,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 19,013 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,478,000 after buying an additional 6,818 shares in the last quarter. 69.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $329.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, January 6th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $335.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.75.

Shares of COST traded down $4.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $315.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,705,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,566,842. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $216.22 and a 52-week high of $325.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $309.08 and its 200 day moving average is $297.82. The firm has a market cap of $133.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.91.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The business had revenue of $37.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total value of $1,156,578.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,582 shares in the company, valued at $10,388,778.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $587,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,545,029.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

