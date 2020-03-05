9,155 Shares in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) Purchased by C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,155 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $724,000. State Street makes up 0.7% of C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 0.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 632,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 750,434 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $59,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of State Street by 105.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 261,132 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,456,000 after buying an additional 133,872 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of State Street by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 334,270 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,785,000 after buying an additional 13,248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Evercore ISI began coverage on State Street in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on State Street from $67.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on State Street from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. State Street has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.67.

In related news, EVP Andrew P. Kuritzkes sold 11,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total transaction of $793,975.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of STT stock traded down $3.99 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $63.01. 1,351,869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,968,645. State Street Corp has a 12-month low of $48.62 and a 12-month high of $85.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.54.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.28. State Street had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that State Street Corp will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.71%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

