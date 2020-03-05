C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Has $725,000 Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 48.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,655 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Target accounts for 0.7% of C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Target were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Retirement Network acquired a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $106.52. 2,114,883 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,551,279. The company has a market cap of $54.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.59. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.03 and a fifty-two week high of $130.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.30 and its 200 day moving average is $114.26.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $23.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.45 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 41.31%.

TGT has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Target from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (down previously from $133.00) on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their target price on Target from $127.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Target from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.61.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

