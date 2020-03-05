C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,922 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises about 0.7% of C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. Argent Trust Co boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 26,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 43,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Wade Financial Advisory Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $525,000. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 15,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 57,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,099. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.83. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $51.36 and a 1 year high of $55.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.0965 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

