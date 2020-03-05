C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Boosts Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 28.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $59,998,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 15,417,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,387,000 after buying an additional 398,482 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $47,471,000. Creative Planning increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,656,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,841,000 after buying an additional 175,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $13,071,000.

VV traded down $3.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $140.50. The company had a trading volume of 7,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,152. The business has a 50-day moving average of $150.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.95. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $125.28 and a 1 year high of $156.45.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

