C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 (NASDAQ:VTWO)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 37.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 2000 accounts for about 0.8% of C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 by 223.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 during the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000.

Vanguard Russell 2000 stock traded down $3.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $118.76. 3,242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,976. Vanguard Russell 2000 has a 52-week low of $115.68 and a 52-week high of $136.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $131.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.36.

