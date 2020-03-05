C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Has $999,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 0.9% of C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 45,491,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,023,027,000 after buying an additional 3,571,025 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 30,426,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,353,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909,876 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,835,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,104,425,000 after acquiring an additional 837,917 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,856,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $759,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,488 shares during the period. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 15,877,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $706,093,000 after acquiring an additional 4,744,160 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.21. 682,971 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,028,246. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.98 and a fifty-two week high of $45.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.41.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

