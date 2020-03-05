C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Increases Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 27.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,269 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for 1.5% of C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,317,000. Argent Trust Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Archetype Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners LLC now owns 120,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,125,000 after purchasing an additional 14,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 7,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BND traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $87.43. The stock had a trading volume of 104,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,148,445. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $79.47 and a 52-week high of $87.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.49.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a $0.173 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

