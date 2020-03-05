C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Grows Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 428.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,100 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.5% of C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Viridian Ria LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Viridian Ria LLC now owns 7,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 16,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 9,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 9,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 57,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG traded down $1.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.81. 156,525 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,018,788. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $32.01 and a 52-week high of $39.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.54.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

