C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Increases Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.8% of C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VB. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 5,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 3,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VB traded down $4.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $149.13. 10,707 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 905,639. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.91. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $144.43 and a 12-month high of $170.84.

