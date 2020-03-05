C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Invests $2 Million in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,004,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.8% of C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 222,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,947,000 after purchasing an additional 10,590 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,476,000. Rinet Co LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,002,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 217,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,996,000 after buying an additional 12,218 shares during the period.

IVV traded down $8.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $306.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,934,581. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $274.10 and a twelve month high of $340.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $327.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $312.40.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

