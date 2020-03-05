Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Stock Position Lowered by C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lessened its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up 2.4% of C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 21,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC now owns 31,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peak Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 62,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB traded down $2.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $72.51. The company had a trading volume of 45,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,332,234. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $65.65 and a 52 week high of $81.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.93 and its 200 day moving average is $74.36.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

