Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) is C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s 10th Largest Position

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 49.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,602 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 2.4% of C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHZ. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 24,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Alley Co LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 7,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 30,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHZ traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.67. 16,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 823,856. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.86. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.75 and a 52-week high of $55.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.1331 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is a boost from Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

