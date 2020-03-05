Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) is C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s 9th Largest Position

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,839 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.6% of C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 176,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,337,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $968,000. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 151,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares during the period. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 152,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,562,000 after purchasing an additional 4,514 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA traded down $2.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $67.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,807. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.66. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $65.57 and a 1 year high of $77.74.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

