BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 123 Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 123 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 1,569 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,899,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 1,041 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,400.00 price objective (up from $2,150.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Edward Jones raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,319.76.

Amazon.com stock traded down $43.94 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1,931.89. 2,114,910 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,782,479. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,586.57 and a fifty-two week high of $2,185.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $972.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.96, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,987.93 and its 200-day moving average is $1,836.99.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.04 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total value of $742,649,791.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,001,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,077,978,456.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,150.00, for a total value of $7,471,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,500,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 725,162 shares of company stock worth $1,482,988,915. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

