C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Sells 13,215 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. cut its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 61,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,215 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF comprises about 3.1% of C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $3,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 103,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,379,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 48,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 82.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 7,328 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 21.8% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1,373.1% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 53,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 50,323 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.54. 135,879 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,453,656. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.72 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.52.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.