2,980 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Purchased by BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 44,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 8,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 5,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 11,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 7,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

EFA traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $62.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,632,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,156,682. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.07 and a 200 day moving average of $67.03. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $60.67 and a 1 year high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.