iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) is C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s 8th Largest Position

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 29,125.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 17,475 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 797.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,135,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $182,211,000 after buying an additional 1,008,530 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 55,772.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 988,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $163,839,000 after purchasing an additional 987,178 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 318.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 622,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,150,000 after purchasing an additional 473,574 shares in the last quarter. Forward Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 269,266.9% in the 4th quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 398,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,047,000 after purchasing an additional 398,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $58,616,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $4.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $148.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,573,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,685,578. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $143.91 and a 12-month high of $170.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $163.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

