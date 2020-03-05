BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,902 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,453 shares during the period. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Snap by 9,280.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.32% of the company’s stock.

SNAP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Snap from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.18.

NYSE:SNAP traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.84. The company had a trading volume of 20,447,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,181,436. The company has a current ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.36 and a 200 day moving average of $15.87. The company has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.45 and a beta of 1.31. Snap Inc has a 1 year low of $9.16 and a 1 year high of $19.75.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Snap had a negative net margin of 60.25% and a negative return on equity of 46.63%. The firm had revenue of $560.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Snap’s quarterly revenue was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Snap Inc will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 3,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total value of $55,422.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,644,859 shares in the company, valued at $28,110,640.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total value of $475,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 154,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,716,651.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,684,914 shares of company stock valued at $41,609,045 in the last three months.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

