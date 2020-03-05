BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Has $277,000 Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KO. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 4,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 19,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 72.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Sunday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $60.00 price objective on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.28.

KO stock traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.20. The company had a trading volume of 5,923,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,532,418. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1 year low of $44.61 and a 1 year high of $60.13. The company has a market capitalization of $240.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.09.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 44.39%. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This is a boost from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 75.83%.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $460,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 175,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,052,254. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Larry M. Mark sold 90,289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total value of $4,959,574.77. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 93,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,134,526.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 257,316 shares of company stock valued at $14,579,640 in the last ninety days. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

