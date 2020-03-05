BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,445 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 577 shares during the period. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Indie Asset Partners LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $575,000. Argent Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 251,204 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $12,048,000 after purchasing an additional 15,129 shares during the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $438,000. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 642,010 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $30,791,000 after buying an additional 115,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $665,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSCO stock traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.64. The company had a trading volume of 10,325,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,479,200. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.23. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $38.35 and a one year high of $58.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.97.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.12%.

A number of research analysts have commented on CSCO shares. Standpoint Research raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 price objective on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.41.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $181,932.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $2,881,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,690,281.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 79,044 shares of company stock worth $3,302,448. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

