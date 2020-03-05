BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,204 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $2,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 32,433.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,006,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,743 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 181.2% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 7,527 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 20,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,186,000.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.05. 1,050 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,695. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.44. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $49.61 and a 1 year high of $54.05.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.1276 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

