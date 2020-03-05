C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Raises Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 197.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,533 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,303 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 4.2% of C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 5,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $790,000. Argent Trust Co raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 36,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,834,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascadia Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $11,073,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $9.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $277.85. 2,598,247 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,519,941. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $300.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.58. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $250.34 and a one year high of $311.59.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

