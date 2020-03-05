BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.33 Million Holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,433 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares during the period. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHC. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $224,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 31.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 163,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,192,000 after purchasing an additional 38,835 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 53.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHC traded down $0.87 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.46. 600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,142. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.39 and its 200 day moving average is $33.05. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.51 and a fifty-two week high of $34.92.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

