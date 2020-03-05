Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) is C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s 2nd Largest Position

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 4.5% of C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,852,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,862 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,493,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,427,000 after buying an additional 23,681 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $104,802,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6,784.5% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,271,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,776,000 after buying an additional 1,253,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,088,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,933,000 after buying an additional 49,018 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $82.45. 22,255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,093,568. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.86. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $78.79 and a 1 year high of $82.44.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.1534 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

