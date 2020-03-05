BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRLN. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 2,530.7% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,576,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,403,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 152.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,185,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,204,000 after buying an additional 715,111 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 963,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,890,000 after buying an additional 372,100 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 791,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,854,000 after buying an additional 341,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CLS Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 468,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,827,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SRLN traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.31. The company had a trading volume of 45,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,418. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.21. SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $46.86.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%.

